Lane Kiffin Jabs Nick Saban Yet Again With ‘Rat Poison’ Tweet

It’s just Lane being Lane.
These two things are undoubtedly true: Lane Kiffin does not get along with Nick Saban, and Lane Kiffin’s Twitter account is a damn trip. So while it’s not a major surprise to see Kiffin rib Saban in a tweet, it’s still awfully funny.
Here is a (terribly designed) meme tweeted Monday night by a USC fan account. (The 2016 quote is totally fabricated, by the way.)
🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/EtTAp3mZ4Y— TrojanInsider.com (@USCScoop) November 28, 2017
And here is Kiffin’s response.
Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm Can u rat poison urself? https://t.co/ABtCCn0dwB— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 28, 2017
Alright, some background. In October, Saban chastised the media for their complimentary coverage of his team, likening it to “rat poison.” Kiffin took the analogy and ran with it, turning it into a recurring joke on Twitter.
Please stop media!! This is rat poison to our players!! #process #top10rushingoffensesinthecountry #bama #thefaU pic.twitter.com/JHhte3uH2o— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 9, 2017
Don't get sidetracked now by listening to the rat poison. #keepurheadonaswivel #stayfocused cometo #thefaU #owlnation pic.twitter.com/wEdwxtoSzz— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 9, 2017
This is out of control! No wonder players had a bad practice today!!👎🏾 Beyond rat poison Do not come to #thefaU pic.twitter.com/AsVqEHrNLj— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 15, 2017
Come on, Lane. Why don’t you really twist the knife and remind Saban which of you is playing in a conference title game this weekend?