Watch: Florida State Fan Removed From Jimbo Fisher's Radio Show For Asking About Loyalty

This Florida State fan wants to know what is going on with Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 29, 2017

This is not the best time for Florida State fans to be worrying about the loyalty of the team's coach, but here we are.

As the Seminoles prepare for their final game of the regular season, a reschedule contest against Louisiana-Monroe, the rumors surrounding coach Jimbo Fisher and a potential departure for Texas A&M have added another dark cloud to what was supposed to be another promising campaign in Tallahassee.

After coming into the season at No. 3 in the nation, Florida State's year quickly went downhill when quarterback Deondre Francois suffered a season-ending injury in the season opener against Alabama. Now the Seminoles are looking for one more win to continue their streak of consecutive years with making a bowl game which is currently at 35, although their 2006 Emerald Bowl appearance was vacated by the NCAA.

On Wednesday, a fan asked Fisher about his loyalty to the program during his weekly radio show in which he fields questions from callers. This fan was in the Four Points by Sheraton Tallahassee Downtown, where the show is hosted, and his question got him kicked out of the room.

• Oregon Offers Willie Taggart New Contract as Florida State Rumors Swirl

The 5-6 Seminoles play Louisiana-Monroe at 9 a.m. EST Saturday.

