Tennessee Interested in Kevin Sumlin After Dave Doeren Stays Put

The former Texas A&M coach may end up staying in the SEC.

By Bruce Feldman
November 30, 2017

Tennessee has interest in former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin, a source has told SI. Word is the Vols are intrigued by Sumlin’s reputation for leading explosive offenses, his strong recruiting ties and his experience in the SEC.

The 53-year-old Alabama native is 86–43 as a head coach. He was fired earlier this week after going 7–5 with the Aggies. In 2012, he led A&M to its first top-five finish in over a half-century. Sumlin is expected to also be in play for a couple of other potential vacancies around college football in the not-too-distant future.

The Volunteers were targeting NC State’s Dave Doeren as of Thursday morning, but Doeren decided to stay in Raleigh. In response to the interest from Tennessee, NC State offered him a new contract with increases in both compensation and term, as well as an enhanced salary pool for his staff.

Earlier this week Tennessee zeroed in on Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy and Purdue’s Jeff Brohm after backing out of a deal with Greg Schiano on Sunday night. Gundy is staying in Stillwater and is expected to get a new deal, as he made known from his Twitter feed Tuesday night. Word is SMU’s Chad Morris or USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin could also be in the mix in the Vols’ search.

