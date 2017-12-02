Lane Kiffin's FAU Squad Dominated North Texas in Conference USA Title Game

Lane Kiffin is now the second-winningest coach in Florida Atlantic's history.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 02, 2017

In just his first year with the program, Lane Kiffin is now the second-winningest coach in Florida Atlantic's history with his team's 41–17 win over North Texas in the Conference USA title game. 

To go along with his recent Twitter confidence and trolling title, Kiffin now has another credential to add to his resume. 

The Owls got off to a 34–0 start before the Mean Green got on the board in the third quarter. Within 10 minutes, North Texas put 17 points on the board. 

But Florida Atlantic (10–3) put a stop to the attempted comeback, scoring one more touchdown in the process. 

Running back Devin Singletary rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns. Singletary has a record 29 touchdowns this season.

Quarterback Jason Driskel went 15–for–27 with 269 yards and one touchdowns.

FAU beat North Texas 69–31 in October with a Conference USA record 804 yards. 

At the end of title game, however, running back John Franklin III ran the ball 68 yards for a touchdown before the ruling was overturned as a fumble. Franklin dropped the ball and started celebrating before he crossed the goal line. Franklin was the quarterback from season 1 of Netflix's show Last Chance U

Quite the Lane Kiffin ending if you've ever seen one. 

He will now wait to see if any Power 5 program will call his name to be the face of its team.

 

 

