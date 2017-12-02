Central Florida kept its perfect season alive through two overtimes, beating Memphis 62–55 in the AAC Championship on Saturday.

The Knights will be the Group of Five's New Year's Six Bowl Game rep.

It was the highest scoring conference championship game in history with the two teams trading touchdowns the entire game before heading to overtime.

The score was tied at 48 before the extra time. The Tigers scored first in the 1st overtime and the Knights responded.

UCF then scored and did not let Memphis respond. Instead, the Knights' Tre Neal intercepted the ball and ended the game.

Both teams also had their share of costly penalties with 22 total between the two. The Tigers had 14 penalties for over 100 yards on the day.

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton went 28–for–40 with 494 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson went 30–for–42 with 471 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Wide receiver Anthony Miller was Milller's main target, recording 195 yards and three touchdowns.

It was likely UCF head coach Scott Frost's last game as he is reportedly heading to Nebraska. Frost did not confirm nor deny the report after the game.