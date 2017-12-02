Nebraska is making preparations to formally hire Central Florida's Scott Frost as the Huskers' next head coach, reports Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman

According to Feldman, Nebraska's athletic director Bill Moos has been calling recruits and telling them Frost has 90% of his staff in place.

Frost led UCF to an 11–0 record on the season and an appearance in the American Athletic Conference championship game. Frost is in his second year with the Knights. Last year, he went 6–7 including a loss in the AutoNation Cure Bowl.

Frost served as a graduate assistant at Nebraska in 2002. He played for the Huskers from 1995 to 1997 before an NFL career with the New york Jets, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Frost will replace Mike Riley, who was fired after Nebraska was blown out by Iowa 56–14. Riley finished his three years at Nebraska with a 19–19 record. He previously coached at Oregon State from 1997 to 2017. He has a career 112–99 record.