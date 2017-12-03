East Mississippi Community College of 'Last Chance U' Wins NJCAA National Championship

The squad from East Mississippi Community College picked up its fourth national title in the last seven years.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 03, 2017

East Mississippi Community College from Last Chance U won the NJCAA National Championship Sunday.

EMCC came into Sunday's game as the No. 1 team in the nation and defeated No. 2 Arizona Western 31-28 to complete an 11-1 season and capture the program's fourth national title since 2011.

The Lions were outgained 381-246 in the game, but a pair of passing scores from quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. and an interception returned for a score by defensive back Ty Williams helped bring in the victory.

Much like during the two seasons when a documentary crew followed the team around, EMCC picked up a lot of blowout wins to get to this point. The team's lone loss of the season, a 61-38 thumping by Northwest Mississippi, was avenged in the state championship with a 67-66 double overtime triumph.

 

College Football

