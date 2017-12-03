East Mississippi Community College from Last Chance U won the NJCAA National Championship Sunday.

EMCC came into Sunday's game as the No. 1 team in the nation and defeated No. 2 Arizona Western 31-28 to complete an 11-1 season and capture the program's fourth national title since 2011.

The Lions were outgained 381-246 in the game, but a pair of passing scores from quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. and an interception returned for a score by defensive back Ty Williams helped bring in the victory.

Much like during the two seasons when a documentary crew followed the team around, EMCC picked up a lot of blowout wins to get to this point. The team's lone loss of the season, a 61-38 thumping by Northwest Mississippi, was avenged in the state championship with a 67-66 double overtime triumph.