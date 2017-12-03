Gus Malzahn has agreed to a new seven-year deal to stay with Auburn, Brandon Marcello of 247 sports reports.

Malzahn has been at Auburn since 2013 and has gone 45-21 over five seasons. The Tigers are 10-3 this year and heading to the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl after losing to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game Saturday. After the game, Malzahn expressed his interest in staying with Auburn in response to rumors about him possibly leaving for Arkansas.

George Schroeder of USA Today reports the deal features a "significant raise" and an increase to Malzahn's buyout. Malzahn's original contract was worth an average of $4.75 million and ran through 2020.

With all of the coaching turnover in the SEC, Malzahn is now the only coach left in the conference with a win over Alabama's Nick Saban. Malzahn is 2-3 against Auburn's biggest rival, including a 26-14 win this season.

Malzahn, 52, has won at least seven games each of his years with Auburn. If the Tigers are able to knock off No. 12 UCF, it will be the third team this season that was at least 9-0 when it lost to Auburn, joining No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama.