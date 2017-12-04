The Best Moments From Herm Edwards's Introductory Press Conference At Arizona State

If Herm Edwards' stint at Arizona State is anything like his press conference Monday, we are all in for a good time.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 04, 2017

Herm Edwards is the new coach at Arizona State and his introductory press conference Monday was seemed to excite just about everyone.

From the beginning of the press conference, when Edwards was introduced as the new conductor of the train, it was clear that we were in for some good stuff from the coach turned ESPN analyst turned coach. But nobody could have really expected for him to deliver the way that he did.

Below are some tweets that highlight that top moments from the day and have given the internet a reason to really care about Arizona State going forward.

When is his first game?

You can catch the full press conference below:

The Sun Devils will take on NC State in the Hyundai Sun Bowl Dec. 29.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters