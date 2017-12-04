Herm Edwards is the new coach at Arizona State and his introductory press conference Monday was seemed to excite just about everyone.

From the beginning of the press conference, when Edwards was introduced as the new conductor of the train, it was clear that we were in for some good stuff from the coach turned ESPN analyst turned coach. But nobody could have really expected for him to deliver the way that he did.

Below are some tweets that highlight that top moments from the day and have given the internet a reason to really care about Arizona State going forward.

Phil de Picciotto, Edwards' agent: “I have no doubt that he will put a lot of points on the scoreboard of life for everyone in this community.” — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) December 4, 2017

Edwards’ agent: “His personal qualities are as timeless as they are modern” — Brad Denny (@BDenny29) December 4, 2017

Herm Edwards: "We don't huddle anymore in our society. That's the problem with it, to be honest." — David Ubben (@davidubben) December 4, 2017

Herm just called Darren Woodson “Rod Woodson”. Darren just smiled it off. — Brad Denny (@BDenny29) December 4, 2017

Herm Edwards: "Devils Digest? I'm Catholic now, I'm Christian. Watch out for them devils. We're good, though. I ain't takin' it personal."



Again ... I am moving to Tempe. — David Ubben (@davidubben) December 4, 2017

Anyone want to tell him? pic.twitter.com/ugrpCVNBY6 — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) December 4, 2017

When is his first game?

You can catch the full press conference below:

The Sun Devils will take on NC State in the Hyundai Sun Bowl Dec. 29.