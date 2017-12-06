Tennessee Coaching Search Resets Around Jeremy Pruitt, Other Top DCs

New AD Phillip Fulmer is reportedly looking for a disciplinarian to reshape the identity of the Tennessee program.

By Bruce Feldman
December 06, 2017

Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt has emerged as a strong candidate for the Tennessee head coaching vacancy, sources have told SI. Word is new athletic director Phillip ​Fulmer is pushing for a disciplinarian and someone who can bring more a hard-nosed physical style to the program.

Among those also believed to have gotten consideration in the Vols’ search as it has reset this week under Fulmer are SMU head coach Chad Morris (also a leading candidate for the Arkansas vacancy); Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker.

The 43-year old Pruitt has been the Tide’s defensive coordinator the past two seasons. This year Alabama leads the nation in scoring defense and yards per play.

