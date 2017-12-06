The Arkansas coaching search has zeroed in on SMU’s Chad Morris, sources have told SI. A deal could be worked out as soon as Wednesday.

Morris played a key role in helping Dabo Swinney bring Clemson to its current status as a national power as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2011 to ’14. The following season, the 49-year-old Morris took over an SMU program that had fallen apart. He has since led the Mustangs from two wins to five wins to a shot at seven wins this year. He spent 15 years as a Texas high school coach before being hired at Tulsa as an assistant. He is also getting consideration for the Tennessee head coaching vacancy.

The Razorbacks are looking for a replacement for Bret Bielema, who was fired last month.