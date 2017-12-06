Arkansas Focused on Chad Morris in Coaching Search

The former Clemson offensive coordinator has brought SMU back to bowl contention.

By Bruce Feldman
December 06, 2017

The Arkansas coaching search has zeroed in on SMU’s Chad Morris, sources have told SI. A deal could be worked out as soon as Wednesday.

Morris played a key role in helping Dabo Swinney bring Clemson to its current status as a national power as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2011 to ’14. The following season, the 49-year-old Morris took over an SMU program that had fallen apart. He has since led the Mustangs from two wins to five wins to a shot at seven wins this year. He spent 15 years as a Texas high school coach before being hired at Tulsa as an assistant. He is also getting consideration for the Tennessee head coaching vacancy.

The Razorbacks are looking for a replacement for Bret Bielema, who was fired last month.

