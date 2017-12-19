It was not a pretty year for Florida as coach Jim McElwain was fired in the middle of the season and the Gators limped to a 4-7 record, failing to make a bowl game for the second time since 1991, with the other coming in 2013.

Starting next season, Dan Mullen will be the leader in Gainesville after being the coach at Mississippi State since 2009. He will have to turn around an offense that was in the bottom 20 in the nation in yards per game and a defense that allowed 27.3 points per game. With defensive lineman Taven Bryan leaving early for the draft, the Gators also have a hole to fill up front.

Here's a list of Florida's commits so far for 2018. All ratings are according to 247 Sports.

Richard Gouraige, OT, Cambridge Christian School (Fla.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Kyle Pitts, TE, Archbishop Wood (Pa.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Amari Burney, S, Calvary Christian (Fla.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Dameon Pierce, RB, Bainbridge (Ga.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Iverson Clement, ATH, Rancocas Valley Regional High (N.J.) - 4 stars (Committed)

David Reese, OLB, Vero Beach (Fla.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Randy Russell, S, Miami Carol City (Fla.) - 3 stars (Committed)

John Huggins, S, Mainland (Fla.) - 3 stars (Committed)

Chris Bleich, OT, Wyoming Valley West (Pa.) - 3 stars (Committed)

Noah Banks, OT, Iowa Western C.C. (Iowa) - 3 stars (Committed)

Dante Lang, TE, Boca Raton (Fla.) - 3 stars (Committed)

Corey Gammage, WR, Atlantic (Fla.) - 3 stars (Committed)

Evan McPherson, K, Fort Payne (Ala.) - 3 stars (Committed)