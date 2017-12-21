Here’s something you don’t see often: a punter is declaring early for the NFL draft.

Texas punter Michael Dickson will forgo his senior season with the Longhorns but will play in the bowl game against Mizzou on Dec. 27, the school announced Thursday.

It’s unusual but not unprecedented for a punter to leave school early. Giants punter Brad Wing did it after three years at LSU and went undrafted but has had a decent NFL career. Clemson punter Bradley Pinion declared for the 2015 draft and was taken in the fifth round by the 49ers.

Dickson, a former Australian rules football player, won the Ray Guy Award this season as the best punter in the nation. He averaged a national-best 48.4 yards per punt this season (with 34 of his 73 kicks traveling over 50 yards) and downed 32 kicks inside the 20.