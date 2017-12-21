Texas Punter Michael Dickson Declares Early for NFL Draft

Here’s something you don’t see often: a punter is declaring early for the NFL draft. 

By Dan Gartland
December 21, 2017

Here’s something you don’t see often: a punter is declaring early for the NFL draft. 

Texas punter Michael Dickson will forgo his senior season with the Longhorns but will play in the bowl game against Mizzou on Dec. 27, the school announced Thursday

It’s unusual but not unprecedented for a punter to leave school early. Giants punter Brad Wing did it after three years at LSU and went undrafted but has had a decent NFL career. Clemson punter Bradley Pinion declared for the 2015 draft and was taken in the fifth round by the 49ers. 

Dickson, a former Australian rules football player, won the Ray Guy Award this season as the best punter in the nation. He averaged a national-best 48.4 yards per punt  this season (with 34 of his 73 kicks traveling over 50 yards) and downed 32 kicks inside the 20.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters