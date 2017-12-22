The last day of the early signing period brought good news for LSU. Five-star wide receiver Terrace Marshall announced on Friday that he will play for the Tigers, choosing them over Texas A&M, Florida State and Texas.

Marshall decided on a future in Baton Rouge after taking official visits to Florida State, Texas A&M, Texas and LSU. By the end of last week, the Tigers were heavily favored to fend off Marshall’s out-of-state suitors for the Parkway (La.) High standout. A fractured fibula suffered in early September derailed Marshall’s senior season, but he was still named an Under Armour All-American.

Marshall got emotional reading his prepared statement on ESPNU:

Five-star WR Terrace Marshall chooses LSU over Texas A&M in an emotional announcement [Part I] pic.twitter.com/4SwbU7xyEC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 22, 2017

[Part II] Five-star WR Terrace Marshall chooses LSU over Texas A&M in an emotional announcement pic.twitter.com/qEZCpejXxl — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 22, 2017

LSU is bringing in a game-breaking threat with the physical tools and talent to excel right away as a college player. Highly coveted for his combination of size (6' 2.5", 192 pounds) and explosiveness, Marshall rates out as the No. 1 wide receiver, the No. 1 prospect in the state of Louisiana and the No. 11 recruit overall in the class of 2018, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Of the three other five-star wideout prospects in the class of 2018, only one, South Brunswick (N.J.) High’s Justin Shorter (Penn State), has chosen a college. California products Amon-Ra St. Brown (Mater Dei High) and Devon Williams (Antelope Valley High) remain undecided. Yet Marshall has the potential to make a bigger impact at the next level than all three of those prospects.

Before Friday, only two other WRs in the class of 2018 had signed with LSU (four-stars Kenan Jones and Jaray Jenkins), and neither of them seem as likely as Marshall to provide the sort of instant offensive jolt the Tigers need to make noise in the SEC West next season. Whether it’s Myles Brennan or Lowell Narcisse under center, the addition of Marshall will make life easier for the quarterback tasked with leading the first-team offense against conference foes Georgia and Alabama. With leading receiver D.J. Chark leaving this offseason, second-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada shouldn’t hesitate to take some shots downfield with Marshall, because he should be ready to win one-on-one battles against defensive backs the moment he sets foot on campus.