How to Watch the Camping World Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech Live Stream, TV, Time

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech in the Camping World Bowl. 

By Dan Gartland
December 28, 2017

Thursday’s Camping World Bowl between Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech is the first matchup of ranked teams this bowl season. The Hokies come in at No. 22 while the Cowboys are No. 19. 

The game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, as it has been since 2001. (This is the game formerly known as the Russell Athletic Bowl.)

Virginia Tech will be without leading receiver Cam Phillips, who had surgery to repair a sports hernia. 

Both teams enter the game at 9–3. If OSU wins it would be the Cowboys’ third straight 10-win season, something they have never accomplished before. 

How to Watch

Time: 5:15 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

