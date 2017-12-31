Penn State running back Saquon Barkley announced on Instagram Sunday that he will skip his senior season and declare for the NFL draft.

Barkley has played three seasons at Penn State and totaled 5,538 all-purpose yards and 53 touchdowns during that time.

This past season Barkley had 1,271 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns along with 54 catches for 632 yards and three touchdowns. The All-American also had two kick return touchdowns.

In his most recent NFL draft big board, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer list Barkley as the top player expected to come out this season.