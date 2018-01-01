Do you think Georgia fans are excited to be playing for a national championship at home?

In the hour after the Bulldogs clinched a spot in next week’s title game in Atlanta, ticket prices on Stubhub skyrocketed. ESPN’s Darren Rovell noted that the Stubhub page for the game actually went offline for about a half hour. When it went back up, tickets were going for obscene prices.

On Stubhub, as of 10:20 p.m. ET, the cheapest ticket available is selling for $3,002.50 (including fees). On SeatGeek, you’ll pay $3,138. If you buy them through the Mercedes Benz Stadium box office, you’ll pay $3,040. And these aren’t even good seats! Those are the prices you’ll have to pay just to sit in a corner of the second deck. If you’re really looking to break the bank, you can rent out an entire luxury suite on Stubhub for $118,802.50.

As much as Oklahoma fans must have wanted to go to the game in Atlanta, turning a healthy profit on their tickets is good consolation prize.