Alabama is the early betting favorite in next week’s national championship game against Georgia.

Just after the final whistle of Monday night’s Sugar Bowl, the Westgate Las Vegas Super Book announced that betting will open with the Crimson Tide favored by four points.

Alabama beat Clemson in dominating fashion in the semifinal, while Georgia won a double-overtime thriller against Oklahoma.

Because the Tide and Bulldogs are in different divisions of the SEC they’ve only met three times since 2008, all Bama wins. Their last meeting was in 2015, a 38–10 Alabama victory in Athens.

The game will feature Saban coaching against his former defensive coordinator, Kirby Smart. Saban is 11–0 all-time in games against his former assistant coaches.

The national title game is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. in Atlanta.