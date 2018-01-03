UCF AD Says Coaches Will Be Paid National Championship Bonuses

UCF plans on paying its coaches a national championship bonus.

By Chris Chavez
January 03, 2018

Central Florida athletic director Danny White tweeted that the football team's coaches will be paid national championship bonuses after finishing the season 13–0.

Twitter user @BamaBobblehead asked, ".@UCFDannyWhite You gonna pay the coaches their national championship bonuses or nah?"

White replied with "Of course we are! That’s what National Championship programs do. Our coaches were informed of that earlier this week. #ChargeOn".

Central Florida is the lone undefeated FBS school in the country and upset Auburn in the Peach Bowl. White said that the team was planning on raising a championship banner and a parade would hopefully be held this upcoming weekend. The team's Twitter account changed its name to "2017 National Champions."

Head coach Scott Frost is leaving UCF to coach at his alma mater Nebraska. Several UCF staffers will also join him in Lincoln. Frost will not receive a national championship bonus because he already reached his bonus cap, according to Chris Vannini of The Athletic.

The College Football National Championship Game will be played between Alabama and Georgia on Monday at 8 p.m.

