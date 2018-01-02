If you ask the people at UCF, the 13-0 Knights are the national champions in college football this season. So, according to athletic director Danny White, there will be a parade to celebrate the undefeated season.

UCF was ranked No. 12 in the final College Football Playoff Rankings, with six of the teams ahead of it having at least two losses. Among those teams with at least two losses at the time of that ranking is Auburn, who was 10-3, before losing to UCF in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

During an interview on The Dan Le Batard Show on ESPN Radio Tuesday White explained the team's stance of considering itself the national champions despite not making the College Football Playoff. White elaborated on how he felt the Knights received unfair rankings from the Playoff Committee and why the BCS rankings were more fair and should be used again. He also said the playoff should be expanded to eight teams going forward.

At the end of the interview White said the school was planning a parade, "to celebrate the success of the team," and more details will be announced later Tuesday. A representative from the school wrote in an email to USA Today that details of the parade were being finalized as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Knights will become the first undefeated team since Florida State in 2013 and will be the first undefeated team that was eligible for the postseason to not win the national championship since TCU went 13-0 in 2010 but failed to make the title game because of undefeated Auburn and Oregon teams. Auburn won the championship that season with a 14-0 mark. Since 2006, there have been three teams that were the only undefeated team at the end of the season but not the national champions. In 2006 Boise State went 13-0 while 13-1 Florida won the championship and in 2008 13-0 Utah saw a 13-1 Florida team take the crown. In 2012, Ohio State went 12-0 when a 13-1 Alabama squad won the championship, but the Buckeyes were not eligible for postseason play that season.

You can listen to White's entire interview on The Dan Le Batard Show here starting at 23:40.