UCF AD Says School Is Planning Parade for National Championship Caliber Season

UCF is the only undefeated team in FBS and is saying it should be seen as this season's national champions.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 02, 2018

If you ask the people at UCF, the 13-0 Knights are the national champions in college football this season. So, according to athletic director Danny White, there will be a parade to celebrate the undefeated season.

UCF was ranked No. 12 in the final College Football Playoff Rankings, with six of the teams ahead of it having at least two losses. Among those teams with at least two losses at the time of that ranking is Auburn, who was 10-3, before losing to UCF in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

During an interview on The Dan Le Batard Show on ESPN Radio Tuesday White explained the team's stance of considering itself the national champions despite not making the College Football Playoff. White elaborated on how he felt the Knights received unfair rankings from the Playoff Committee and why the BCS rankings were more fair and should be used again. He also said the playoff should be expanded to eight teams going forward.

At the end of the interview White said the school was planning a parade, "to celebrate the success of the team," and more details will be announced later Tuesday. A representative from the school wrote in an email to USA Today that details of the parade were being finalized as of Tuesday afternoon.

• Scott Frost: 'Conscious Effort' to Keep UCF From College Football Playoff

The Knights will become the first undefeated team since Florida State in 2013 and will be the first undefeated team that was eligible for the postseason to not win the national championship since TCU went 13-0 in 2010 but failed to make the title game because of undefeated Auburn and Oregon teams. Auburn won the championship that season with a 14-0 mark. Since 2006, there have been three teams that were the only undefeated team at the end of the season but not the national champions. In 2006 Boise State went 13-0 while 13-1 Florida won the championship and in 2008 13-0 Utah saw a 13-1 Florida team take the crown. In 2012, Ohio State went 12-0 when a 13-1 Alabama squad won the championship, but the Buckeyes were not eligible for postseason play that season.

You can listen to White's entire interview on The Dan Le Batard Show here starting at 23:40.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters