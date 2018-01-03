Chip Kelly Makes Several Staff Hires Including Jerry Neuheisel, Thad Lewis

Chip Kelly's staff in Westwood continues to take shape.

By Bruce Feldman
January 03, 2018

Chip Kelly has continued to fill out his staff. SI has learned UCLA is hiring Washington State assistant coach Roy Manning as the Bruins’ new special teams coordinator. Manning had other offers from Pac-12 schools this winter. UCLA’s new defensive line coach will be San Francisco 49ers assistant DL coach Vince Oghobasse, who had been on the staffs at Duke and Ohio State previously.

In addition, Kelly is adding to his offensive staff former Bruins QB Jerry Neuheisel, the son of ex-coach Rick Neuheisel, as a graduate assistant. The younger Neuheisel spent the 2017 season on the Texas A&M staff. Former Duke quarterback Thad Lewis, who made six NFL starts between 2012 and ’13, will join the staff as an offensive analyst. Lewis played for Kelly in Philadelphia and San Francisco.

Kelly replaced Jim Mora, who was fired late in mid-November.

