Florida Governor Rick Scott Declares UCF the National Champions

Florida governor Rick Scott declared Central Florida's football team national champions Monday.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 08, 2018

Florida governor Rick Scott declared Central Florida's football team national champions Monday, even though the actual game is being played later Monday night and UCF is not playing in it.

Instead, Scott offered congratulations to the two teams — Alabama and Georgia —  but still issued a proclamation declaring the Knights the best team in college football for their 13–0 season capped off by a Peach Bowl win.

Scott's proclamation was a lot of the transitive property fans love to use when trying to prove their team is best: Scott traced back UCF's win over Auburn who beat Georgia and Alabama (who are playing in the title game) as the reason for being the best team in college football. 

Since UCF was left out of the College Football Playoff picture despite being the only team with a perfect season in the FBS, Knights personnel have had comments on the snub.

The Knights celebrated Sunday with a parade at Disney World and are taking other measures to ensure they celebrate their perfect season.

