Former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians started the Nick Saban to the NFL rumors Tuesday when he said the Alabama head coach "covets" the New York Giants job.

Arians was asked on The Herd with Colin Cowherd if he thought Saban would consider a move to the NFL, after winning his sixth national championship Monday — tying Crimson Tide legend Bear Bryant for the most in college football history.

"It wouldn't surprise me," Arians said. "There's a job he covets and it just happens to be open."

Arians said that job is the Giants position.

"It wouldn't surprise me. There's a job he covets and it just happens to be open... The Giants." — @BruceArians on Nick Saban returning to the NFL pic.twitter.com/BWcZl8lrNz — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 9, 2018

Arians was asked why the job was so appealing and said,"Because they're the New York Giants. When we grew up, they were the thing," he said.

Saban is 66, and he coached the Dolphins from 2005–2006, going 15–17.

Saban has established a dynasty at Alabama since accepting the head coaching position there in 2007. He has a 132-20 record with Alabama.

Arians retired from coaching Jan. 1, finishing his time in Arizona with a 48–30–1 record. The 65-year-old is a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year Winner.

The Giants job opened up in early December when New York fired head coach Ben McAdoo.