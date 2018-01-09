Bruce Arians Says Nick Saban 'Covets' New York Giants Head Coach Job

Bruce Arians was asked if he thought Nick Saban would consider a move to the NFL, after winning his sixth national championship Monday.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 09, 2018

Former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians started the Nick Saban to the NFL rumors Tuesday when he said the Alabama head coach "covets" the New York Giants job.

Arians was asked on The Herd with Colin Cowherd if he thought Saban would consider a move to the NFL, after winning his sixth national championship Monday — tying Crimson Tide legend Bear Bryant for the most in college football history.

"It wouldn't surprise me," Arians said. "There's a job he covets and it just happens to be open."

Arians said that job is the Giants position.

Arians was asked why the job was so appealing and said,"Because they're the New York Giants. When we grew up, they were the thing," he said.

Saban is 66, and he coached the Dolphins from 2005–2006, going 15–17. 

Saban has established a dynasty at Alabama since accepting the head coaching position there in 2007. He has a 132-20 record with Alabama. 

Arians retired from coaching Jan. 1, finishing his time in Arizona with a 48–30–1 record. The 65-year-old is a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year Winner. 

The Giants job opened up in early December when New York fired head coach Ben McAdoo

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters