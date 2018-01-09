Watch: Trailer for Documentary on Tom Brady Called 'Tom vs Time' Released

A trailer for the new documentary "Tom vs Time" dropped Wednesday, giving fans an intimate look into one of the game's quietest stars.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 09, 2018

A trailer for the new documentary "Tom vs Time" dropped Wednesday, giving fans an intimate look into one of the game's quietest stars — Tom Brady.

The documentary was created by Gotham Chopra, who directed Kobe Bryant's "Muse" documentary, and is produced by the Religion of Sports venture. It looks at the 40-year-old Patriots quarterback life on and off the field, featuring his wife Gisele Bundchen and their family.

The series will air on Facebook Watch and chronicle Brady's 2017 season and jounrey as he get. The first episode will be released later this month with more episodes coming with the timing depending on the Patriots playoff performance, according to an article from The New York Times

The Times viewed four and a half episodes, saying the national anthem player protests, the Jimmy Garoppolo trade to the 49ers, the supposed rift between head coach Bill Belichick, owner Robert Kraft and Brady Rift are left out of the documentary. Also left out is the supposed rift between Brady's training coach Alex Guerrero and Belichick, but Guerrero does appear in the series.

However, the article says Chopra will include some of this most likely in the later episodes.

