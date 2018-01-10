Source: Oregon Expected to Hire Georgia’s Mustache Guy as Head Strength Coach

That makes sense, since his mustache looks like something out of Portlandia. 

By Dan Gartland
January 10, 2018

Aaron Feld, the Georgia assistant stretch and conditioning coach with a mustache straight out of an episode of Portlandia, is expected to be hired as the head strength and conditioning coach at Oregon, SI’s Bruce Feldman reports

His curled, carnival strongman-style mustache has made Feld a folk hero among Georgia fans for a while now, but it took until the national championship game on Monday for him to burst into the national spotlight

Getty Images

Feld was a long snapper at Mississippi State and joined Georgia in January 2015 after leading the strength program at the University of North Alabama. He replaces Irele Oderinde, who was suspended for a month last January after his workouts landed three players in the hospital. Oderinde followed Willie Taggart to Florida State. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters