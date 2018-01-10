Aaron Feld, the Georgia assistant stretch and conditioning coach with a mustache straight out of an episode of Portlandia, is expected to be hired as the head strength and conditioning coach at Oregon, SI’s Bruce Feldman reports.

His curled, carnival strongman-style mustache has made Feld a folk hero among Georgia fans for a while now, but it took until the national championship game on Monday for him to burst into the national spotlight.

Getty Images

Feld was a long snapper at Mississippi State and joined Georgia in January 2015 after leading the strength program at the University of North Alabama. He replaces Irele Oderinde, who was suspended for a month last January after his workouts landed three players in the hospital. Oderinde followed Willie Taggart to Florida State.