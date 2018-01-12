Khalil Tate Doesn’t Seem to Want Arizona to Hire Ken Niumatalolo

Khalil Tate doesn’t want to run the triple option. 

By Dan Gartland
January 12, 2018

Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo has emerged as a candidate to take over for Rich Rodriguez at Arizona and the Wildcats’ star player isn’t thrilled at the prospect. 

Niumatalolo has been offered the job, according to multiple reports, and FootballScoop reports that he is negotiating a contract

Niumatalolo has had nine winning seasons in 10 years at Navy while using the triple option offense. Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate, who thrived last season under Rodriguez’s spread scheme, does not seem enthused by the idea of running Niumatalolo’s offense.

After Tate deleted that tweet, he quoted another tweet about Niumatalolo’s candidacy and added a pithy “Okay.”

He also tweeted his support for hiring defensive coordinator and interim head coach Marcel Yates. 

Even before the Niumatalolo rumors, Tate’s commitment to Arizona wasn’t entirely firm. After his mother was quoted as saying Tate would not transfer, Tate tweeted several times to clarify that he hadn’t said that.

Tate, a rising junior, didn’t take over as Arizona’s starting quarterback until the fifth game of the season and proceeded to put up obscene offensive numbers. He threw for 1,591 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions but also added 1,411 rushing yards on just 153 carries. He became the first Arizona player to rush for at least 200 yards in three separate games. In his first start, a 45–42 win over Colorado, Tate completed 12 of 13 passes for 154 yards and touchdown while also rushing for 327 yards and four scores on just 14 carries. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters