Tyler Hilinski's teammates and coaches expressed their shock, disbelief and heartbreak after news broke that the Washington State quarterback died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Coach Mike Leach, interim athletic director John Johnson
Here's the statement from #WSU. Coach Mike Leach and interim AD John Johnson with thoughts on Tyler Hilinski. pic.twitter.com/6mC3pjnSwy— Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 17, 2018
Wide receiver Isaiah Johnson-Mack
RIP Klink !!! 🙏🏽👼🏻😢— Isaiah Johnson-Mack (@ijohnsonmack9) January 17, 2018
Defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa
Family member Ryan Hilinski
Please keep my family in your prayers tonight.— Big Bo (@ryan_hilinski) January 17, 2018
Wide receiver Easop Winston
This one hurt. Caught a lot of passes from my guy. Locker was two down from mines. One of the nicest guys I’ve ever come across. Prayers to his family during this tough time... 😭😭😭 #LoveYouTy https://t.co/xySj42EQSm— SopJr. (@EasopWinston) January 17, 2018
Wide receiver Tavares Martin jr.
Coolest guy I ever knew man it hurt me to my hart to know that your gone bro. Rest easy bro pic.twitter.com/A2hEMjog1T— Tavares Martin Jr (@ASAP_561) January 17, 2018
Defensive back Skyler Thomas
If you are ever going through something and you feel like suicide is the only way to deal with it you can always contact me no matter who you are. You can also contact The National Suicide Hotline 1-800-273-8255.— Skyler Thomas (@Sky_Dolla_Sign) January 17, 2018
Hilinski was found dead on Tuesday after he didn't show up for practice. Police found the redshirt sophomore with a gunshot wound to his head and a suicide note nearby. He was 21.