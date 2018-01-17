Washington State Teammates, Coaches Express Heartbreak After Tyler Hilinski's Death

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Hilinski's teammates and coaches expressed their heartbreak after hearing of his passing. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 17, 2018

Tyler Hilinski's teammates and coaches expressed their shock, disbelief and heartbreak after news broke that the Washington State quarterback died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

Coach Mike Leach, interim athletic director John Johnson

Wide receiver Isaiah Johnson-Mack

Defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa

Family member Ryan Hilinski

Wide receiver Easop Winston

Wide receiver Tavares Martin jr.

Defensive back Skyler Thomas

Hilinski was found dead on Tuesday after he didn't show up for practice. Police found the redshirt sophomore with a gunshot wound to his head and a suicide note nearby. He was 21. 

