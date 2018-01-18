FAU Starting Quarterback Jason Driskel Retiring From Football

Jason Driskel won 10 straight with FAU but he’s walking away from the game. 

By Dan Gartland
January 18, 2018

FAU quarterback Jason Driskel is retiring from football, he announced Thursday on Twitter.

“After a lot of thinking, talking with my friends and family, and prayer, I have made the decision to end my college football career,” Driskel wrote. “It was always a dream of mine to play quarterback at the FBS level and I’m proud of accomplishing that goal.It has never been a dream of mine, however, to play football beyond college.”

Driskel took over as the starter after the Owls went 1–2 to start the season and reeled off 10 straight wins after losing to Buffalo in his first start. FAU won the Conference-USA championship and whooped Akron in the Boca Raton Bowl. 

Driskel completed 66.5% of his passes this season for a total of 2,247 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. 

Driskel would have been a fifth-year senior next season and was not guaranteed to reclaim the starting job. Oklahoma transfer Chris Robison and one-time Florida State QB De’Andre Johnson would be competing for the job as well. 

Driskel, whose older brother, Jeff, played at Florida and Louisiana Tech before moving on to the NFL, will graduate this spring with a degree in civil engineering. He said he plans to pursue a career in that field rather than return to school. 

