Miami Players and Coaches React To Cornerback Malek Young's Career-Ending Injury

Miami cornerback Malek Young suffered a career-ending injury in the Orange Bowl and his teammates and coaches reacted to the news he would be retiring.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 21, 2018

Miami cornerback Malek Young suffered a career-ending "neck/vertebrae" injury in the Orange Bowl against Wisconsin, CanesInsight.com first reported the injury and Susan Miller Degnan and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald confirmed it.

He sustained the injury in the first quarter of the Orange Bowl and did not return to the game after going to the locker room.

Young tweeted on Saturday "God has [a] plan" with the the praying emoji, and then followed that up with retweets of teammates and coaches wishing him well.

The sophomore cornerback started in 10 of Miami's 13 games this year and had two interceptions and a team-high eight pass breakups.

For his career Young had 66 tackles, three interceptions and 11 pass deflections. Young was also the first player to wear Miami's Turnover Chain this season when he got an interception in the season-opener against Bethune-Cookman.

Young was All-ACC Honorable Mention for his performance this season.

