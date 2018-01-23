National Signing Day probably won’t be as eventful this year as it has been in the past. Most of the top prospects in the class of 2018 ended their recruitments by sending in their National Letter of Intent during the end of the new, 72-hour early signing period last month. But there remain coveted prospects in the class who have yet to finalize their college decisions, including five with five-star ratings, according to the 247Sports Composite. SI.com is breaking down each one of them before the cycle effectively draws to a close on Feb. 7. We already looked at Patrick Surtain Jr. Next up is Tyson Campbell.

Fast Facts: Tyson Campbell

Position: Cornerback

247Sports Composite rank: No. 11 in the class of 2018, No. 2 CB

Height/weight: 6'2½"/180 lbs

High School: American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

As unlikely as this may seem based on his ranking, Campbell isn’t the most highly regarded cornerback on his high school team. Surtain sits one spot above him in the 247Sports Composite cornerback rankings and two spots higher in its Florida state rankings. Over the last two seasons, Campbell has helped American Heritage go 27–0 and win two state titles while drawing scholarship offers from a long list of Power 5 heavyweights. Like Surtain, he was selected to participate in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio earlier this month. “The instincts and the change-of-direction quickness along with the speed and length make Campbell a special prospect,” 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong wrote in early January.

The latest

Reports from the All-American Bowl said Campbell indicated the following five schools are still in the running for his signature: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Miami and Ohio State. He took an official visit to Athens two weekends ago and visited Tuscaloosa last weekend. It’s not clear whether Campbell will wait until signing day to announce his decision. Georgia, Alabama and nearby Miami are viewed as the strongest candidates to land him.

How he fits

The Hurricanes have home field advantage in this recruitment. They’ve already assembled a top-10 class composed mostly of players from the Sunshine State, and Campbell would be their highest-rated prospect. Miami signed three four-star cornerbacks in the early window: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) High’s Al Blades Jr., Coral Gables Senior (Fla.) High’s Gilbert Frierson and South Dade Senior (Fla.) High’s D.J. Ivey. Cornerback Dee Delaney has played his last game for the Hurricanes, but fellow starting cornerback Michael Jackson announced earlier this month that he’s returning for another season.

Miami is clearly on the upswing under second-year head coach Mark Richt, but unlike Georgia and Alabama, it can’t tout a recent national championship game appearance. The Crimson Tide could use an infusion of talent in their secondary after losing a handful of big names from the unit that led the SEC in pass efficiency defense this season. Georgia’s Malkom Parrish is out of eligibility, but junior Deandre Baker decided to return for another season rather than declaring for the NFL draft. Campbell’s recruiting pedigree suggests earning early playing time won’t be an issue regardless of which program he chooses.