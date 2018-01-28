Iowa Players Auctioning Off Jerseys From Ohio State Game for Iowa Children's Hospital

All of the money raised will go to the Iowa Children's Hospital.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 28, 2018

Two Iowa players have said they will auction off their jerseys, cleats and helmets from Iowa's 55-24 win over Ohio State last season and donate the money to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital.

Miles Taylor and Josh Jackson hopped on Twitter Saturday night to announce their plans to auction off the alternate black jerseys from the November upset.

In the win, Taylor and Jackson each had three tackles, but Jackson also had three interceptions of Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett, who tossed four in the game.

Taylor and Jackson are both seniors, so there shouldn't be any NCAA violations for the Hawkeyes to worry about, although you would like to think that with the money going to a hospital, there wouldn't be any issue no matter their eligibility.

The Iowa Children's Hospital has become a part of the newest Hawkeye tradition, in which fans at Kinnick Stadium wave at those watching the game from the hospital's top floor, which has a view overlooking the stadium.

[h/t NBC Sports]

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters