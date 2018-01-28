Two Iowa players have said they will auction off their jerseys, cleats and helmets from Iowa's 55-24 win over Ohio State last season and donate the money to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital.

Miles Taylor and Josh Jackson hopped on Twitter Saturday night to announce their plans to auction off the alternate black jerseys from the November upset.

In the win, Taylor and Jackson each had three tackles, but Jackson also had three interceptions of Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett, who tossed four in the game.

Taylor and Jackson are both seniors, so there shouldn't be any NCAA violations for the Hawkeyes to worry about, although you would like to think that with the money going to a hospital, there wouldn't be any issue no matter their eligibility.

Auctioning off my Alternate Black Iowa Jersey, Helmet, and Cleats worn in the win of Ohio State to raise money for the UI Children’s Hospital! All of the money is going to go the hospital! Let’s get the most we can for these kids! Its the least we can do! Who’s in?! Starts now!! — Miles Taylor (@Miles_Taylor19) January 28, 2018

Tomorrow at 1pm is the next time I’ll update the bids! Keep them coming overnight and in the morning for the kids!! Let’s make a difference for the kids!!! We can make an impact with our love and support!!!! — Miles Taylor (@Miles_Taylor19) January 28, 2018

Sorry I didn’t let everyone know where we stopped at! Our highest bid right now is 8,000$! — Miles Taylor (@Miles_Taylor19) January 28, 2018

Just wanted to update the highest bid! This morning we are at $13,000! This person is not on twitter, and has been contacting me and bidding through text! — Miles Taylor (@Miles_Taylor19) January 28, 2018

Bidding starts back up at 1pm! Currently at $13,000! Let’s raise the bar for the kids!!! Let’s continue to make a difference!!! We can do it!!!! — Miles Taylor (@Miles_Taylor19) January 28, 2018

Bidding up and going again! Highest right now is $13,000! Let’s go!! — Miles Taylor (@Miles_Taylor19) January 28, 2018

Due to the lack of bids this past hour, the auction for the Alternate Black Jerseys, Helmets, and Cleats has come to an end! The winner would like to remain anonymous with a final bid of $13,000! Thank you everyone for wanting to make a difference for the kids! God Bless&Go Hawks — Miles Taylor (@Miles_Taylor19) January 28, 2018

Auctioning off my Alternate Black Iowa Jersey, Helmet, and Cleats worn in the win of Ohio State to raise money for the UI Children’s Hospital! All of the money is going to go the hospital.. Its the least we can do. Starts now! Me and @Miles_Taylor19 — joshua r. jackson (@IM_TEXAS_TRILL) January 28, 2018

The Iowa Children's Hospital has become a part of the newest Hawkeye tradition, in which fans at Kinnick Stadium wave at those watching the game from the hospital's top floor, which has a view overlooking the stadium.

