Former TCU receiver Kolby Listenbee is suing the school, coach Gary Patterson and the Big 12, alleging a pattern of abuse and harassment, according to Stefan Stevenson of the Star-Telegram.

The lawsuit was filed in the Dallas County Civil Court Division and claims that after Listenbee injured cartilage that holds pelvic bones together in a game against SMU his senior season, coaches pressured him to return before he was fully healthy, according to the Star-Telegram. Listenbee says he was diagnosed with pelvic instability, which the lawsuit says, "requires a minimum of six months of rest and rehabilitation," according to the Star-Telegram.

According to the Star-Telegram, Listenbee says Patterson, then-offensive coordinator Doug Meacham and other coaches "continuously pressured, humiliated, and harassed Listenbee shortly after his injury diagnosis in an effort to force Listenbee to return to play quickly in their quest for a national football championship."

Additionally, Listenbee claims TCU's training staff injected him with "pain and steroidal medications" so he could endure the pain while playing instead of resting, according to the Star-Telegram. The lawsuit says the injections combined with the lack of rest because of the abuse and harassment caused so much damage to Listenbee's pelvic cartilage that he needed to get a metal plate infused to the bones, and this hurt his chances at the "NFL career he would have had," according to the Star-Telegram.

Listenbee was a sixth-round pick by the Bills in 2016, but was released the next year after never playing a game, according to the Star-Telegram. At the end of 2017 he spent time on the Colts and Dolphins practice squads, according to the Star-Telegram, and signed a non-guaranteed reserve/futures contract with the Colts Jan. 1.

The lawsuit also says the Big 12 failed to review if TCU was compliant with NCAA rules and policies, according to the Star-Telegram.

In an official statement, TCU said, "TCU takes tremendous pride in its long-standing tradition of excellence in providing a positive experience for its student-athletes, especially in the areas of care, prevention and rehabilitation of athletic injuries."

Listenbee missed three games his senior year after the SMU contest, and finished the season with 30 catches for 597 yards and five touchdowns, which earned him All-Big 12 Honorable Mention for the second consecutive season. For his career, Listenbee had 74 grabs for 1,432 yards and nine touchdowns.