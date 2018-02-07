One of the top receivers in the country is headed to USC. Devon Williams, a 6'4", 200-pound wide receiver from just north of Los Angeles, chose Clay Helton and the Trojans over Oregon on National Signing Day.

Williams is the No. 6 prospect (and the No. 2 wide receiver, behind USC commit Amon-Ra St. Brown) in one of the nation’s most fertile recruiting states, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking. He hauled in 72 passes for 1,164 yards with 13 touchdowns as a senior at Antelope Valley (Lancaster, Calif.) High School, according to MaxPreps, while helping Antelope Valley post an 11–3 record. He also played on both sides of the ball—ESPN ranks him as the top all-around athlete in the class.

Williams named Oregon the leader in his recruitment this summer, and a subsequent top-10 list he put out also included the following schools: Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida State, Nebraska, UCLA, USC, Utah and Washington State. In heading to South Central L.A., he joins a star-studded class that represents another impressive closing push from the cardinal and gold.

The Trojans, with Williams and St. Brown, could easily lay claim to having the nation’s best wide receiver duo in this class. St. Brown is considered one of the top-five prospects in the country, and Williams wore a five-star brand for part of the fall. The quarterback who may be throwing to them for years to come isn’t half bad either: JT Daniels, the Mater Dei teammate of St. Brown, reclassified from the class of 2019 to the class of 2018 and could compete to start under center as a true freshman.