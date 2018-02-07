Five-star cornerback Olaijah Griffin, the son of West Coast rap legend Warren G (and step-nephew of Dr. Dre), is keeping it in the 213. The No. 3 cornerback and No. 28 player overall committed to USC on National Signing Day, becoming the Trojans' fourth-five star commit for the class of 2018. Griffin picked the Trojans, who signed coach Clay Helton to a contract extension through 2023 on Tuesday, over Tennessee, Alabama and Oregon.

His commitment came with plenty of star power—Warren G was in attendance, as was fellow 213 member Snoop Dogg and USC alum/Super Bowl champion Willie McGinest.

If you want to learn more about Griffin the player, our Chris Johnson has you covered.

You can now proceed with your day.