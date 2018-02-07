Five-Star Cornerback Olaijah Griffin, Who Is Warren G's Son, Commits to USC

Tony Barson/Getty Images

Olaijah Griffin, the son of West Coast rap legend Warren G, is keeping it in the 213.

By Daniel Rapaport
February 07, 2018

Five-star cornerback Olaijah Griffin, the son of West Coast rap legend Warren G (and step-nephew of Dr. Dre), is keeping it in the 213. The No. 3 cornerback and No. 28 player overall committed to USC on National Signing Day, becoming the Trojans' fourth-five star commit for the class of 2018. Griffin picked the Trojans, who signed coach Clay Helton to a contract extension through 2023 on Tuesday, over Tennessee, Alabama and Oregon. 

His commitment came with plenty of star power—Warren G was in attendance, as was fellow 213 member Snoop Dogg and USC alum/Super Bowl champion Willie McGinest.

If you want to learn more about Griffin the player, our Chris Johnson has you covered. The rest of this article will be devoted to listing as many cringeworthy West Coast rap/football puns as I could possibly come up with. 

• When Tennessee made a late push, recruiting analysts acted like they forgot about Clay.

• Olaijah Griffin has committed to USC because he wanted to play ball through the hall of He-Ri-Tage

• Olaijah Griffin will join a USC secondary that's been able to Regulate opposing pass offenses quite well over the past few seasons. 

• Olaijah Griffin simply had to spurn Tennessee—it was justifiable. Jeremy Pruitt mistaked him for someone who was liable, for many touchdowns. 

• Clay Helton is representing for the Trojans all across the world, still, signin' them corners and them Amon-Ra's, girl. 

• Clay Helton told Griffin to throw up two fingers if he feels the same way—Clay puttin it down for Californ-i-a

You can now proceed with your day. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters