Source: Former UCLA TE Coach Rip Scherer to Return to NFL with Chargers

By Bruce Feldman
February 07, 2018

Former UCLA tight ends coach Rip Scherer is returning to the NFL to join the Los Angeles Chargers staff, a source tell SI.

Scherer, 65, will be the Chargers' tight ends coach, leaving his position with the Bruins after two seasons.

• USC Inks Coach Clay Helton to Extension Through 2023

He had spent six seasons in the NFL as a quarterbacks coach with the Cleveland Browns (2005-08) and the Carolina Panthers (2009-10) after multiple NCAA stops, including Alabama, where he was offensive coordinator and Memphis as the Tigers' head coach from 1995-2000.

