Former UCLA tight ends coach Rip Scherer is returning to the NFL to join the Los Angeles Chargers staff, a source tell SI.

Scherer, 65, will be the Chargers' tight ends coach, leaving his position with the Bruins after two seasons.

• USC Inks Coach Clay Helton to Extension Through 2023

He had spent six seasons in the NFL as a quarterbacks coach with the Cleveland Browns (2005-08) and the Carolina Panthers (2009-10) after multiple NCAA stops, including Alabama, where he was offensive coordinator and Memphis as the Tigers' head coach from 1995-2000.