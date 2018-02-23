Six weeks before it is set to premiere, HBO has released the full trailer for its film Paterno about the Penn State Jerry Sandusky child abuse scandal starring Al Pacino.

Pacino plays disgraced former Nittany Lions head coach Joe Paterno in the movie, which will premiere on April 7.

The film also features Kathy Baker as Paterno’s wife, Sue, Jim Johnson as Sandusky and Riley Keough as Sara Ganim, the reporter for The Patriot-News who broke the Sandusky story.

Paterno was fired in November 2011 as the scandal grew and died of lung cancer in January 2012.

New evidence unearthed in September by CNN suggests Paterno was more complicit in Sandusky’s crimes than initially believed. When whistleblower Mike McQueary told Paterno he’d seen Sandusky raping a boy in a Penn State shower Paterno said it was the second such complaint he’d heard about Sandusky, according to a police report. Paterno had previously said that he hadn’t known of Sandusky’s actions before McQueary’s complaint.