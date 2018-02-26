Jalen Ramsey: Jimbo Fisher ‘Didn’t Teach Me Not One DB Technique’

Texas A&M wants recruits to think Jimbo Fisher is a DB guru. Not so fast, says Jalen Ramsey. 

By Dan Gartland
February 26, 2018

Texas A&M would like recruits to think new head coach Jimbo Fisher is some kind of defensive back whisperer who will make them a millionaire. Former Fisher defensive back Jalen Ramsey says, not so fast. 

Aggies tight ends coach Tim Brewster posted a graphic on Twitter Monday illustrating how seven former Florida State defensive backs (and one who played under new Aggies defensive coordinator Mike Elko at Wake Forest) are now successful NFL players. 

Ramsey replied that he didn’t learn anything about playing cornerback from Fisher. 

Fisher’s background is as an offensive coach—specifically as a quarterbacks coach. A graphic touting the accomplishments of E.J. Manuel and Christian Ponder probably wouldn’t be as effective a recruiting tool. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now