Texas A&M would like recruits to think new head coach Jimbo Fisher is some kind of defensive back whisperer who will make them a millionaire. Former Fisher defensive back Jalen Ramsey says, not so fast.

Aggies tight ends coach Tim Brewster posted a graphic on Twitter Monday illustrating how seven former Florida State defensive backs (and one who played under new Aggies defensive coordinator Mike Elko at Wake Forest) are now successful NFL players.

Ramsey replied that he didn’t learn anything about playing cornerback from Fisher.

Know I have nothing but respect for you Coach Brew but don’t use me on a poster for a school I didn’t go to & for a coach who didn’t teach me how to be a DB. — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 27, 2018

Fisher’s background is as an offensive coach—specifically as a quarterbacks coach. A graphic touting the accomplishments of E.J. Manuel and Christian Ponder probably wouldn’t be as effective a recruiting tool.