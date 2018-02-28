Atlanta Falcons assistant Jess Simpson is expected to become Miami’s new defensive line coach, a source told SI. Simpson was one of the most successful coaches in Georgia high school football history, having won seven state titles as head coach at Buford High School.

Simpson spent 2016 as the defensive line/assistant head coach for Georgia State before joining the Falcons last season. He replaces Craig Kuligowski, who left Miami last week to become the defensive line coach at Alabama.

The hire was first reported by Inside the U.