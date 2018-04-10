Alabama's Football Team Visits the White House to Celebrate Their National Championship Win

College football's national champions take on the nation's Capitol.

By Jenna West
April 10, 2018

The Alabama football team visited the White House on Tuesday to celebrate their national championship victory.

The team gathered with President Donald Trump on the South Lawn, where he addressed them, according to the Washington Post

"It will go down as one of the most exciting finishes in college football history – of any sport," Trump said of the team's 26-23 overtime win against Georgia. 

The President reminded the team that he was at the first half of the game.

"I was watching," he told the team. "I said, 'Coach, it's not looking too good.' Down 13-0 at halftime to a great Georgia team; the champions fought back as they did all season long."

Trump walked onto the field for the national anthem before the game began but left at halftime to return to Washington, D.C. 

Coach Nick Saban also spoke at the ceremony, and the team captains presented the president with a jersey that had his last name and the number 17 on it.

Several of the players took photos at the White House and with Trump, who also tweeted about the afternoon.

Amazing the places this little football 🏈 can take you ❤️🙏🏾

A post shared by [}ÇHRĮSTÕHĘR ÅŁŁĘÑ{] (@chris_coldblooded_allen) on

Prior to the ceremony, Trump invited Saban, university President Stuart R. Bell and Athletic Director Greg Byrne into the Oval Office. 

 

More College Football

