Former Michigan linebacker Elysee Mbem-Bosse apologized on Sunday after he sent out a series of potentially threatening tweets last week.

Mbem-Bosse took full responsibility for the tweets but explained that the situation "has been very hard on me mentally, physically and emotionally."

On Monday, Mbem-Bosse posted a series of messages that made references to violence and spoke about a "murder case." The Georgia-native also referenced Michigan's open-carry law and then tagged head coach Jim Harbaugh in the comments.

Harbaugh said he considered the situation "a serious matter."

"I'm confident our administration and university officials will take the proper steps and are taking the proper steps," he told the Detroit News.

Mbem-Bosse, who initially signed with the Wolverines out of Cedar Grove (Ga.) High School as a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings, appeared as a linebacker and on special teams for Michigan in 2017, his sophomore season. Michigan Football did confirm that Mbem-Bosse was no longer with the team, but the linebacker said he doesn't know why.