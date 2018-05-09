Ohio State Grad Transfer QB Joe Burrow to Visit Cincinnati, LSU

Ohio State graduate transfer quarterback Joe Burrow will visit Cincinnati and LSU to decide where to play next.

By Bruce Feldman
May 09, 2018

Ohio State grad transfer quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to take a visit to Cincinnati on Thursday and LSU this weekend, a source told SI.

The 6’3”, 220-pound Burrow has two seasons of eligibility remaining. The Bearcats are coached by former Ohio State assistant Luke Fickell and have an established starter at QB in Hayden Moore who threw for 20 touchdowns and almost 2,600 yards in 2017. LSU’s quarterback situation is murkier with three QBs who battled for the vacant starting spot that Danny Etling leaves behind. Sophomore Myles Brennen was seen as the frontrunner but he appeared unable to separate from Lowell Narcisse and Justin McMillan, who was the most impressive of the trio in the Tigers spring game.

College Football
Even After Attrition, Ohio State Appears to Be the Class of the Big Ten

Burrow was J.T. Barrett’s back up in 2016 but was passed up for that spot in 2017 after he suffered a hand injury. Dwayne Haskins took that role and shined when he was pressed into action last season in OSU’s game against Michigan. Haskins and Burrow were in a tight battle for the starting job, along with Tate Martell before the grad transfer opted to move on from Ohio State.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)