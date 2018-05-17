NCAA Will Host Championships in States That Permit Sports Gambling

The NCAA says it is ready to support federal regulation on sports gambling.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 17, 2018

The NCAA Board of Governors has decided to suspend its policy regarding hosting championship competition in states that allow legal sports gambling, the Association announced Thursday.

The rule specifically stopped championship events from taking place in states that allowed single-game wagers, which as of now is still only Nevada.

Rules about student-athletes or athletics employees being prohibited from sports betting will remain in place. The NCAA may reconsider what the penalties will be for people who bet legally on sports.

The NCAA will also keep its current policies in place that restrict sports gambling sponsorships and advertising.

"Our highest priorities in any conversation about sports wagering are maintaining the integrity of competition and student-athlete well-being," NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. "Sports wagering can adversely impact student-athletes and undermine the games they play. We are committed to ensuring that laws and regulations promote a safe and fair environment for the nearly half a million students who play college athletics."

Monday's Supreme Court decision to strike down the federal regulations that prevent states from making their own laws pertaining to sports gambling did not legalize the practice just yet. Individual states will still need to legalize gambling on their own.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)