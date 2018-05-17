Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa revealed that he wanted to transfer from Alabama if he didn't play in the national championship game, according to Hawaii News Now.

Tagovailoa told this to a group of students on Thursday while visiting his former middle school in his hometown of Ewa Beach.

"I called my dad and asked him if my offer to the University of Southern California was still available," Tagovailoa said. "I wanted to leave. I told my dad I wanted to go to a school where I thought it'd be easier for me and wouldn't challenge me so much."

Tagovailoa's parents encouraged him to stay at Alabama and persevere. The quarterback said he continued to be frustrated as he sat on the bench this season while starter Jalen Hurts played.

"Even throughout my football season, I wasn't the starter," Tagovailoa said. "I wanted to leave the school. So I told myself if I didn't play in the last game, which was the national championship game, I would transfer out. If I gave in, I don't think I would have seen the end blessing of where I am now."

Florida Atlantic head coach and former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin said in January that there was "no doubt" Tagovailoa would've left if he hadn't played in the national championship.

Sticking it out for the title game against Georgia worked out for Tagovailoa. He entered the game in the second half with a 13-point deficit after Nick Saban benched Hurts. Tagovailoa led Alabama to a 26-23 win in overtime.