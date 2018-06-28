Incoming Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker faces multiple charges including DUI in Neshannock Township, Penn., according to ESPN.

Hooker, a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports, was also charged with having a high rate of alcohol in his system, the purchase of alcohol by a minor, disregard of a traffic lane, careless driving and failure to have rear lights following a June 16 stop.

According to ESPN, court records say the 18-year-old had a blood alcohol content between .10 and .16. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 5.

Hooker is the younger brother of Colts safety Malik Hooker, the No. 15 pick in the 2017 draft who also attended Ohio State.

The Buckeyes start their season Sept. 1 at home against Oregon State.