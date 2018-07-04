Georgia Quarterback Jake Fromm Breaks Non-Throwing Hand

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm suffered a small fracture his non-throwing left hand this week from a boating accident. 

By Charlotte Carroll
July 04, 2018

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm suffered a small fracture his non-throwing left hand, reports ESPN and UGASports.com.

According to ESPN, the sophomore injured his hand this week in a "freak boating accident," but he won't miss any summer workouts. He is already throwing again. 

Fromm helped lead Georgia to the College Football Playoff National Championship, where Georgia lost 26–23 to Alabama in overtime. As a true freshman, he ended the year with 2,615 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Georgia went 13–2, and Fromm started in 14 games. 

The quarterback was injured in May when he got a fishing lure stuck in his leg.

Georgia opens the season on Sept. 1 against Austin Peay in Athens.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)