Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm suffered a small fracture his non-throwing left hand, reports ESPN and UGASports.com.

According to ESPN, the sophomore injured his hand this week in a "freak boating accident," but he won't miss any summer workouts. He is already throwing again.

Fromm helped lead Georgia to the College Football Playoff National Championship, where Georgia lost 26–23 to Alabama in overtime. As a true freshman, he ended the year with 2,615 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Georgia went 13–2, and Fromm started in 14 games.

The quarterback was injured in May when he got a fishing lure stuck in his leg.

Georgia opens the season on Sept. 1 against Austin Peay in Athens.