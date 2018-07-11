It's been 10 years since Tim Tebow led Florida to its most recent national championship and when the Gators host rival LSU on Oct. 6, everybody will be reminded of that team when Tebow gets inducted into the Ring of Honor.

The school announced on Wednesday Tebow will be recognized during halftime of the annual cross-division matchup. It was previously announced on Tuesday that there would be a celebration for the 10-year anniversary of the last national title team during halftime of that game.

Tebow will join Wilber Marshall, Emmitt Smith, Steve Spurrier, Danny Wuerffel and Jack Youngblood as the only members of this prestigious group. He will be the first player inducted since Marshall in 2007.

"I am so humbled and thankful to be able to receive this blessing, being inducted into the Ring of Honor," Tebow said in a statement. "I know in my heart that I truly couldn't have done it without amazing coaches and teammates who loved and sacrificed for each other so that we could accomplish our goals.

"Loving Florida wasn't just something I did for four years, but it has been a lifelong passion. I want to thank the University of Florida and all the fans for making Gator Nation so special. I was born a Gator, I played as a Gator, and I'll always be a Gator!"

During his four years at Florida, Tebow helped the Gators win two of the three national titles in program history during the 2006 and 2008 seasons. In 2007, he became the third Heisman Trophy winner in program history—joining Spurrier (1966) and Wuerffel (1996)—and the first ever sophomore to win the award when he completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,286 yards and 32 touchdowns to go with 895 rushing yards and 23 scores.

For his career, Tebow finished fourth in program history in passing yards and rushing yards with 9,285 through the air and 2,947 on the ground. His 88 passing touchdowns leave him tied for second in Florida history with former teammate Chris Leak, and Tebow's 57 rushing scores are a program record, and 23 more than the next closest player, running back Errict Rhett.