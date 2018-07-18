Quickly
- Larry Fedora believes that football is in crisis, and the fate of the country depends on reversing course. So we wrote a screenplay that played out that exact scenario.
North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora gave a press conference on Wednesday afternoon at ACC media days that was pretty wild. He said a number of things, but the main takeaway was that football as we know it is under attack, and nothing less than the fate of America hangs in the balance.
It’s now up to Coach Fedora to save our nation—which he’ll do in summer’s hottest blockbuster hit Saving Football, starring Nicolas Cage as our fearless defender of the gridiron.