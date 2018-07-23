The Sun Belt Championship Game MVP Gets This Sweet Title Belt

That’s putting the belt in Fun Belt. 

By Dan Gartland
July 23, 2018

Plenty of college football teams have used wrestling belts to motivate their players but the Sun Belt Conference is taking it to another level. 

The league aptly known as the Fun Belt announced Monday that the winner of this year’s conference championship game MVP award won’t take home a trophy. Instead, he’ll get to wear his prize. 

This is a million times cooler than the turnover belts that teams hand out on the sidelines. If you’re a safety who comes up with a big interception, you get to wear carry the turnover belt until your unit goes back out on the field. But if you win the MVP award you get to take that belt home and wear it to every party for the rest of your life. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)