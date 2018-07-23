Plenty of college football teams have used wrestling belts to motivate their players but the Sun Belt Conference is taking it to another level.

The league aptly known as the Fun Belt announced Monday that the winner of this year’s conference championship game MVP award won’t take home a trophy. Instead, he’ll get to wear his prize.

This is a million times cooler than the turnover belts that teams hand out on the sidelines. If you’re a safety who comes up with a big interception, you get to wear carry the turnover belt until your unit goes back out on the field. But if you win the MVP award you get to take that belt home and wear it to every party for the rest of your life.