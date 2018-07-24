The day was Oct. 21, 2006.

Cal was the No. 11 team in the country and hosting conference rival Washington in its eighth game of the season. The contest was a close one that went to overtime, thanks to a last-second Hail Mary by the Huskies to tie things up at 24.

On the first possession of the extra period, junior running back Marshawn Lynch broke off a 22-yard TD run that put the Golden Bears ahead 31-24. On the ensuing possession, Washington threw an interception to seal the victory for the home team.

Cal's sideline erupted with joy after the game-clinching pick, and that led to arguably one of the greatest moments in sports history: Lynch hopping into the injury and driving around then-Memorial Stadium, much to the delight of everyone in attendance, the Huskies and their fans notwithstanding.

Now, listen to the man known as Beast Mode talk through what was going on in his head when he decided to go for his infamous joyride.

The time @MoneyLynch stole the injury-cart... told by #BeastMode himself.



Excited to announce our new series #SameEnergy hosted by @Matt_Barnes22. Going inside the minds of the most notorious bad boys in sports history. pic.twitter.com/2qaQNkSMTg — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) July 24, 2018

So the next time you are thinking, "should I slide in this thing and start yolking that m-----------r?" just ask yourself: What would Marshawn do?