Multiple Florida Players Face Conduct Violations For Alleged Role in Campus Altercation

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Multiple Florida football players face university disciplinary action after an on-campus confrontation in May involving airsoft guns and lying to police.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 26, 2018

Multiple Florida football players face university disciplinary action after an on-campus confrontation in May involving airsoft guns and lying to police, according to First Coast News.

University police reportedly began investigating after police were called May 28 when a witness reported people arguing and saying that he believed they had guns. The incident was captured on surveillance and cell phone video, according to the UF police report obtained by First Coast News.

The confrontation was reportedly between a Gainesville, Fla., gambler and a group of football players, including senior tight end C'yontai Lewis. 

According to First Coast News, sophomore receiver Kadarius Toney and sophomore defensive tackle Kyree Campbell were recommended to the student conduct board for their roles in the confict while appearing to hold weapons. Junior receiver Tyrie Cleveland, sophomore receiver Rick Wells, freshman Kenmore Gamble and freshman quarterback Emory Jones were recommended to the student conduct board for lying to university police about the incident.

No criminal charges were filed.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen issued a statement on the players involved on Thursday.

"We were made aware of the incident when it occurred and immediately began following campus protocol," Mullen said in the statement. "This has been an opportunity for us to educate our players about the dangers and negative perceptions that can occur when conflict arises, and how important honesty and good decision making is."

The report comes days after incoming freshman cornerback Justin Watkins was suspended from all team activities after being arrested for the second time this offseason.

